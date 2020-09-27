JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.21 ($77.89).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €59.06 ($69.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.73. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.