JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

Daimler stock opened at €44.19 ($51.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a PE ratio of -158.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

