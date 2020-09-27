John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.
Shares of JW.B opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.79.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
