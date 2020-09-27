John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Shares of JW.B opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

