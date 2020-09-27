John Andrew Cooney Sells 1,417 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$26,143.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,585.25.

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$18.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$19.45.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

