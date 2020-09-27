Jewel (JWL) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.27 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002087 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.01575954 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

