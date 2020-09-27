Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $284,835.30 and $250,820.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.04648561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00058264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.