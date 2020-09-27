Jeffrey Douglas Sells 7,029 Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $27,483.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PBPB stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Potbelly Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Potbelly by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.