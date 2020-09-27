Jeffrey Douglas Sells 7,029 Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $27,483.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PBPB stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Potbelly Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.
