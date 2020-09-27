Jefferies Financial Group’s (JEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,978,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,182 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

