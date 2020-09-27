Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

