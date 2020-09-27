Jefferies Financial Group Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $365.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $352.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Cintas stock opened at $327.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

