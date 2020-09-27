Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives $30.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 3,738,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

