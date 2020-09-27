Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

