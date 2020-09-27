Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.50. 1,239,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,179. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

