Insights Network Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $25,373.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.04648561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00058264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,393,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

