Insider Selling: Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,479,985.00 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 145,525 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $7,479,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. Schrodinger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Schrodinger’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

