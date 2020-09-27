Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75.

Diodes stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

