Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.
- On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75.
Diodes stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18.
Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
