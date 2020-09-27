Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $1,855,280.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,983,240.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,959.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

