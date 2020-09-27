Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Sells 6,731 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $103,455.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,162.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $53,510.65.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $21,147.48.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,510.84.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 8X8 by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

