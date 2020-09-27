Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,268.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Core Molding Technologies worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.