Insider Buying: Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABIO opened at $4.49 on Friday. Arca Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Arca Biopharma alerts:

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.79% of Arca Biopharma worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.