Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Senior Officer Buys 52,500 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Senior Officer David James Vaughan bought 52,500 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,850.

ATE stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATE shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

