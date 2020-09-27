Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,547. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.03.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3384259 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
