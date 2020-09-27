Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,547. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3384259 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

