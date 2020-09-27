Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives GBX 655.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider John Rishton acquired 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 360 ($4.70). 4,391,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.56.

Informa (LON:INF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Informa will post 5288.8439743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

