Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Update

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 791.3% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Immofinanz from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Immofinanz stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. Immofinanz has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

