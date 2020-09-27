Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $6.50

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Iamgold from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iamgold to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Iamgold from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Iamgold by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Iamgold by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 77,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Iamgold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 910,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

