IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.30.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

