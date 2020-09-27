Hydro Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238,425.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, DEx.top, Fatbtc and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $2.52 million and $238,425.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.69 or 0.04626517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, DEx.top, IDEX, BitMart, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

