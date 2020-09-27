Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €25.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.00 ($41.18).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €21.01 ($24.72) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €49.82 ($58.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.50.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

