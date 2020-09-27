HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Get HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR alerts:

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.