Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $161.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.