Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on December 4th

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Honeywell International stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

