Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.72.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $268.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. The company has a market cap of $289.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

