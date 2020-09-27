Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 125,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.