Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $27.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,885,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after acquiring an additional 856,279 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

