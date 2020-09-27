HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $873.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.61 or 1.00201256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,596,844 coins and its circulating supply is 258,461,694 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

