Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Helios Underwriting has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

