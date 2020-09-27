HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $371.23 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $371.23 million and $994,185.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00010282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004345 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00031305 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

