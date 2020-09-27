Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

