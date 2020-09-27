Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $39.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 570,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $65,959.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $310,997.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,912 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,014. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

