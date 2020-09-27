Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $39.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $82,774.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,912 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,014 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Health Catalyst by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 335,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 250,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 239,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 570,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.77. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

