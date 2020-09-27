Head to Head Survey: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 11 10 0 2.24 Broadcom 0 4 27 0 2.87

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $133.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $388.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Broadcom has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 8.81 $5.02 billion $5.24 26.40 Broadcom $22.60 billion 6.39 $2.72 billion $17.41 20.49

Texas Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadcom. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.83% 60.61% 28.50% Broadcom 10.70% 32.44% 10.15%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Broadcom on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

