Head to Head Review: Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) versus GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (NYSE:GBOOY)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Intercorp Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 1.97 $431.95 million $3.91 6.13 GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $8.68 billion 1.11 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial 9.08% 16.85% 1.92% GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

