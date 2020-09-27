Head to Head Contrast: Imax (NYSE:IMAX) & ImageWorks (NYSE:IWKS)

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) and ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Imax and ImageWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imax -18.91% -6.88% -4.04% ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Imax and ImageWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imax $395.66 million 1.82 $46.87 million $0.76 16.09 ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imax has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWorks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Imax shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Imax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imax and ImageWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imax 0 2 6 0 2.75 ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imax currently has a consensus price target of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Imax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than ImageWorks.

Risk & Volatility

Imax has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWorks has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Imax beats ImageWorks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, and leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRE. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a network of 1,505 IMAX theater systems comprising 1,409 commercial multiplexes, 14 commercial destinations, and 82 institutional facilities operating in 80 countries. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

