Head to Head Analysis: Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) & McRae Industries (NASDAQ:MCRAA)

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares McRae Industries and Steven Madden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McRae Industries 2.35% N/A N/A Steven Madden 2.56% 10.70% 7.14%

93.1% of Steven Madden shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Steven Madden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McRae Industries and Steven Madden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McRae Industries $82.15 million 0.49 $2.12 million N/A N/A Steven Madden $1.79 billion 0.93 $141.31 million $1.95 10.24

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for McRae Industries and Steven Madden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Steven Madden 1 8 1 0 2.00

Steven Madden has a consensus price target of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Steven Madden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than McRae Industries.

Volatility & Risk

McRae Industries has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steven Madden has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steven Madden beats McRae Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear. The company's Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, DKNY, Donna Karan, Anne Klein, Jocelyn,Luv Betsey, and accessories brands; private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories primarily under Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores. Its Retail segment operates Steve Madden, Steven, Superga, and International retail stores, as well as Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, Dolce Vita, Brian Atwood, and Jocelyn e-commerce Websites. The company's Licensing segment licenses its Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, and FREEBIRD by Steven trademarks. Its First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for mass-market merchandisers, shoe chains, and other mid-tier retailers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 229 retail stores. Steven Madden, Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

