Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

