Gunter Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,072.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $24,810.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $21,900.00.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $69,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

