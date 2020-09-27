GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 12th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AVAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

