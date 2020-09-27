Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 702,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

