Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, an increase of 795.7% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GDDFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

