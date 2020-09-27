GMB Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,423.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One GMB token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,423.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 113% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.69 or 0.04626517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.